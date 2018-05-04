Windows 10 Is Finally Getting An Improved Screenshot Tool (theverge.com) 26
Today, Microsoft released Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 17661 to insiders, which includes a new screenshot experience for the upcoming major update. The Verge reports: Screen Sketch, previously bundled with the Windows Ink feature of Windows 10, is now being made into a separate app that can take screenshots and provide options to annotate them. Microsoft has experimented with a variety of screen snipping tools over the years, but a new winkey + shift + S keyboard shortcut will now bring up an area select tool to snip a screenshot and share it instantly from the clipboard. The app will also trigger a notification so you can annotate the screenshot and share it. You can also replace the print screen button on a keyboard with this feature, making the button a lot more useful than today's winkey + printscreen combo.
Windows already has the ability to run Greenshot. So... thanks Microsoft?
Yes, but this isn't just a screenshot, it's a whole new "experience"!
Today weâ(TM)re taking the first step toward converging our snipping experiences. The new modern snipping experience is here...
https://blogs.windows.com/wind... [windows.com]
Didn't Apple copyright having an experience on a computer yet?
Personally I am pretty glad if I don't have an experience with my computer and instead get it to work properly.
The Windows-s (no shift) worked in Windows 7 with OneNote installed, and I assumed it was the OneNote function that had changed shortcut key on Win10.
Seriously?
Have you people never heard of Snipping Tool?
Bundled with Windows since at least 7.
Takes screenshots, partial screenshots, saves as PNG, allows you to draw over them, emails, puts in clipboard.
It's probably one of the best features of the default Windows installs, as sad as that is.
