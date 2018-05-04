Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Microsoft Operating Systems Software Windows Build

Windows 10 Is Finally Getting An Improved Screenshot Tool (theverge.com) 26

Posted by BeauHD from the new-experiences dept.
Today, Microsoft released Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 17661 to insiders, which includes a new screenshot experience for the upcoming major update. The Verge reports: Screen Sketch, previously bundled with the Windows Ink feature of Windows 10, is now being made into a separate app that can take screenshots and provide options to annotate them. Microsoft has experimented with a variety of screen snipping tools over the years, but a new winkey + shift + S keyboard shortcut will now bring up an area select tool to snip a screenshot and share it instantly from the clipboard. The app will also trigger a notification so you can annotate the screenshot and share it. You can also replace the print screen button on a keyboard with this feature, making the button a lot more useful than today's winkey + printscreen combo.

Windows 10 Is Finally Getting An Improved Screenshot Tool More | Reply

Windows 10 Is Finally Getting An Improved Screenshot Tool

Comments Filter:

  • Windows already has the ability to run Greenshot. So... thanks Microsoft?

    • Yes, but this isn't just a screenshot, it's a whole new "experience"!

      Today weâ(TM)re taking the first step toward converging our snipping experiences. The new modern snipping experience is here...

      https://blogs.windows.com/wind... [windows.com]

      • Didn't Apple copyright having an experience on a computer yet?

        Personally I am pretty glad if I don't have an experience with my computer and instead get it to work properly.

    • If Greenshot also has dumb "sharing" features built in, then at least they have the excuse that they arent the damn operating system.

  • Innovation leader (Score:3)

    by hcs_$reboot ( 1536101 ) on Friday May 04, 2018 @04:15AM (#56552474)
    All these AI stories are completely ridiculed by Microsoft innovative software: we had previously a new version of Paint, and now the ability to take screenshots. Wow! Microsoft, please, don't be too hard on competition.
  • Not sure if the artcle author is quite up to date, as I have been using winkey-shift-s since I was upgraded to Windows 10 quite some time ago.
    The Windows-s (no shift) worked in Windows 7 with OneNote installed, and I assumed it was the OneNote function that had changed shortcut key on Win10.

  • Seriously?

    Have you people never heard of Snipping Tool?

    Bundled with Windows since at least 7.

    Takes screenshots, partial screenshots, saves as PNG, allows you to draw over them, emails, puts in clipboard.

    It's probably one of the best features of the default Windows installs, as sad as that is.

  • Meh (Score:2)

    by MrL0G1C ( 867445 )

    Paint Shop Pro 5 FTW.

Slashdot Top Deals

"And do you think (fop that I am) that I could be the Scarlet Pumpernickel?" -- Looney Tunes, The Scarlet Pumpernickel (1950, Chuck Jones)

Close