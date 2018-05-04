Windows 10 Is Finally Getting An Improved Screenshot Tool (theverge.com) 140
Today, Microsoft released Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 17661 to insiders, which includes a new screenshot experience for the upcoming major update. The Verge reports: Screen Sketch, previously bundled with the Windows Ink feature of Windows 10, is now being made into a separate app that can take screenshots and provide options to annotate them. Microsoft has experimented with a variety of screen snipping tools over the years, but a new winkey + shift + S keyboard shortcut will now bring up an area select tool to snip a screenshot and share it instantly from the clipboard. The app will also trigger a notification so you can annotate the screenshot and share it. You can also replace the print screen button on a keyboard with this feature, making the button a lot more useful than today's winkey + printscreen combo.
Windows already has the ability to run Greenshot. So... thanks Microsoft?
Yes, but this isn't just a screenshot, it's a whole new "experience"!
Today weâ(TM)re taking the first step toward converging our snipping experiences. The new modern snipping experience is here...
https://blogs.windows.com/wind... [windows.com]
Didn't Apple copyright having an experience on a computer yet?
Personally I am pretty glad if I don't have an experience with my computer and instead get it to work properly.
It looks like the Microsoftee who typed that blog (the one I copied/pasted the quote from) is using an Apple product to type his apostrophes.
I had an experience on my computer just a while ago.
No Apple involved though.
No Microsoft beat Apple to it. Windows XP as Marketed as Windows eXPerience. Having used XP I have yet learned to fly. I guess I was using Windows XP wrong, or without having to take some Drugs. Because I never really got any sort of eXPerience with Windows XP. It was painful at first, then it once it got fixed it got boring. But I am still happy they got rid rid of the Phisher Price theme.
Didn't Apple copyright having an experience on a computer yet?
They did, but only in context of reducing the quality of that experience, like removing the escape key, making keys that stick, removal of useful ports, etc.
Yep. From reading that blog I fail to see how this new experience is different from (Alt)PrintScrn followed by pasting into Windows Paint.
Because you get to select an area to copy I guess, instead of catching the whole screen.
So... what was wrong with the Windows Sniping Tool?
https://support.microsoft.com/... [microsoft.com]
cmd-shift-4 to capture a section of the screen to a file
cmd-shift-control-4 to capture a section of the screen directly to the clipboard with no file involved
('3' variants capture the whole screen(s)).
Greenshot is free. Snaggit is not.
That's enough for me and every company I've worked for.
Yes, Greenshot FTW!!!! (set to copy to clipboard and also open in editor). When sharing my screen it amazes people how fast I can capture and markup an image.
My company gave me a paid license of SnagIt, but it's a trash heap of complexity. It Snags my brain.
No it's just a stupid article. The screenshot tool has been "improved" with continuous changes with every single release of Windows. This article is like saying "Windows 10 finally gets a new build number".
When Windows finishes becoming a Linux distribution, you'll be able to use Spectacle.
Is this a rebrand of Snipping Tool, or is this a whole new thing? Snipping tool was very nice.
But you can draw on it like a pen!
I mean not useful features such as censoring out information you don't want to share. Like Recognizing text box elements, and being able to flood fill them.
Or being able to fade most other elements out so the information you want to show is more prevalent.
Lets be real here. For fun stuff people are using their phones and tablets. People who are using Windows and Linux (not the Android version) are mostly using it for work stuff. There should be more features targeted to
You know people have been saying that since the late 90s, right?
We need Workstation features, the Desktop PC is dead, The Workstation PC is the future of the technology
AMEN! I miss working on my old VAX workstation, using the terminal to control some chunk of a server down the hall, the way my use was limited based upon what other people were doing, and my files were never local - only remote - so easier to lose or get "misplaced" when a tape drive was unmounted... Let's bring back those golden days of thin clients and workstations and central/big brother controlling all!
The Windows-s (no shift) worked in Windows 7 with OneNote installed, and I assumed it was the OneNote function that had changed shortcut key on Win10.
I normally use Alt-PrtScr for most of my screen captures, because I normally just want to get the active window I am working on.
Who wants to snip with a window with a mouse, when the built-in function Windows has always had works just fine? Granted, smaller clips require Paint, but Alt + PrtScn => Window Key + R => mspaint => Enter => Ctrl+V is second nature to me.
but Alt + PrtScn => Window Key + R => mspaint => Enter => Ctrl+V is second nature to me.
Winkey + PrtScrn is much, much faster than doing all that as it just takes a screenshot and saves it directly to a file -- no need to open anything and paste clipboard.
Good luck with that if you have multiple monitors arranged differently.
But this is an experience!
You're obviously not with the trend.
You forgot the intermediate steps of
vectorisation -> 3d printing -> 3d scanning -> logging the result on a blockchain -> AI interpretation of model -> rasterisation -> colour correction -> writing to cloud -> retrieving from cloud -> sharing of images on (n+1) social media accounts -> copy to clipboard
Each of which would be in a managed container.
(The sending of files to Microsoft, NSA, Google, GCHQ.... is implicit here and not called out as
Granted it is second nature to me too. It isn't obvious. especially as Alt-PrtScn doesn't give you any user feedback that something happened. On iOS when you do a screen capture, the screen will blink white like there was a picture taken and the newer version would show the image in a thumbnail going to your photos.
But the general rule of thumb is if the directions have more than 3 "then"s in it then it isn't an easy process. Your process had 5 steps.
windows-shift-s - drag the area you want - ctrl-V
Granted, if you need the entire current window, fine.
In my case, I pretty much never want the entire window, so I have used the snipping tool since I discovered it.
I do (Alt +) PrntScrn, but use Irfanview, I always keep it's icon handy in the bottom left of the screen. Works great for 95% of everything I'd need it for, and cropping is stupid easy. I almost never use the Snipping tool. If I want a screenshot inside of a fullscreen game, F12 usually works for the ones I play.
This really sounds like much ado about nothing.
Until they kill off mspaint...
Seriously?
Have you people never heard of Snipping Tool?
Bundled with Windows since at least 7.
Takes screenshots, partial screenshots, saves as PNG, allows you to draw over them, emails, puts in clipboard.
It's probably one of the best features of the default Windows installs, as sad as that is.
Seriously?
Have you people never heard of Snipping Tool?
I think this article is written by the type of people who just discovered that when you hit the power button on a computer the power LED lights up. Every single release of Windows has changed screenshotting. It's about as consistent as a change in the build number.
Snipping Tool? That's soo old school. Windows ink spaces auto-magically launching with you double tap the pen button, that's a screenshotting tool, and it's been part of Windows 10 since (2 years ago, because who the fuck can keep track of windows
Seriously?
Have you people never heard of Snipping Tool?
Bundled with Windows since at least 7.
Takes screenshots, partial screenshots, saves as PNG, allows you to draw over them, emails, puts in clipboard.
It's probably one of the best features of the default Windows installs, as sad as that is.
The snipping tool makes my job so much easier. I actually use that more in my daily work than I do Word and Excel combined. My main workspace is an internal web application (coded so horribly that the website doesn't scale-for it to be readable without getting a headache you have to use a separate monitor with the resolution turned down to zoom in the content without distorting it) with no real, convenient way to export the content, so screenshots are a sanity saver.
Exactly. I use it constantly every day for testing applications and user troubleshooting. Had a colleague point it out to me as I was oblivious that it even existed. I still have to print screen and paint certain things like menus that close when you try to select the tool, so that would be a nice option but other than that it is pretty complete, though being able to insert text would also be good (you can hand write using pen, but messy).
I am old school. I still use print (sometimes with alt key), crop, and save in another program.
:/
Paint Shop Pro 5 FTW.
Amen to that.
Wow. The screenshot tool is now an experience.
So cool.... or not.
You know, that when Don Normal and his group at Apple back in the '80s coined then term User Experience [nngroup.com], they defined it as:
It goes beyond the user interface of a piece of software to include also how the product is packaged, sold, bought, installs; how the user manual is written (remember user manuals?
;-P ), how to get support and support is done, and then how dispose of install media and how to uninstall the software.
Please stop this nonsensical misuse of the term!
My next rant is going to be about: "Solution". Until then: Cheers!
Please stop this nonsensical misuse of the term!
English is a continuously evolving language. Mind you the same evolution which brought us the White Royal Horse also brought us the Naked Molerat so make of that what you will.
OneNote (desktop not the "tablet" abomination) had (has) a perfectly good snipping tool. However from Win7->8 they changed the combination from WinKey-S to Win-Shift-S (and used the former for search). It was bad for a while but got used to it.
Now with some W10 update (aniversary, FC? doesn't matter) they took the Win-Shift-S for their stupid screenshot tool (which when triggered looks exactly the same as OneNote's except that nothing happens afterwards which makes you think something is messed up with O
Microsoft has become AMAZINGLY wacky. It seems that no one is in control, or even doing any coordinating. Apparently Microsoft wants Windows 10 to copy the abuse of Google's Android. The result is that Microsoft abuses customers and users.
Some of the huge number of stories:
Windows 10 is possibly the worst spyware ever made. [networkworld.com]
7 ways Windows 10 pushes ads at you... [pcworld.com]
Microsoft is infesting Wi [theverge.com]
I got it switched back to Win+S using instructions from this page [superuser.com]. I think the second answer on that page was sufficient.
Alt-PrtScrn for the window, Shift-PrtScrn for the whole screen. Paste it into Paint (or whatever) and do whatever to it.
Always hated sitting down to someone else's Windows computer and having heaven knows what third party tool pop up when using those key combos. At least they are using a new key combo
...
Years ago I started assigning a keyboard shortcut to Snipping Tool, which allows you to do pretty much everything they are describing. Copies to clipboard, or you can save in a couple of formats. And... annotate! (at least with highlighting and lines, would be good if they added text).
Rt-click Snipping Tool icon, in start menu, Open File Location, get Properties in shortcut, define a shortcut key combo.
One other nice thing with Snipping Tool is you can define a capture delay. So if you want to screen-cap a menu option that would otherwise lose focus and disappear by hitting a key sequence, you can set Snipping Tool to fire at a set time delay so you can mouse through and get it looking like you want before the screen capture hits.
You can select the area of the screen to capture, no more capturing everything, pasting into Paint, and cropping.
This "Innovation" has been around since at least Windows 7.
You can sort of do this using the print screen button. Get your screen like you want it and hit the button to capture the entire desktop to the clipboard. Then open paint, paste the static image in there, and use the snip tool to clip out the portion you want.
Years ago I started assigning a keyboard shortcut to Snipping Tool, which allows you to do pretty much everything they are describing. Copies to clipboard, or you can save in a couple of formats. And... annotate! (at least with highlighting and lines, would be good if they added text).
Rt-click Snipping Tool icon, in start menu, Open File Location, get Properties in shortcut, define a shortcut key combo.
One other nice thing with Snipping Tool is you can define a capture delay. So if you want to screen-cap a menu option that would otherwise lose focus and disappear by hitting a key sequence, you can set Snipping Tool to fire at a set time delay so you can mouse through and get it looking like you want before the screen capture hits.
You can select the area of the screen to capture, no more capturing everything, pasting into Paint, and cropping.
This "Innovation" has been around since at least Windows 7.
The problem with the Snipping Tool is that you can't set a global hotkey to take you into instant capture. Capturing always requires you to click through the UI. Contrast that with Greenshot, or some commercial offerings, where you simply invoke the hotkey an instantly start capturing, then are immediately taken to the annotation interface.
Also, nobody was calling this an "innovation." I' say it's more of a quality of life enhancement.
This "Innovation" has been around since at least Windows 7.
As fun as it is to pick on the word innovation in this sense, I double tap the Surface pen button and I end up with a screenshot dumped right into a drawing panel where I can instantly freehand annotate, crop, and finally save or dump the result to clipboard, and if you insist on using a keyboard shortcut then winkey+printscreen will achieve the same thing.
The Snipping tool may have been nice, but its replacement is nicer and equally userfriendly.
Interestingly on Windows 10 the snipping tool doesn't automat
Screenshots do have their place, but when trying to figure out bugs, there are a couple of things that makes them problematic:
* Can't copy text from them to paste into your search box, SQL editor, etc.
* Users only snipping what they think is important, not other on-screen info ("this field does not work!!!!one")
* Some people reduce the size of the image (for e-mailing), making the text unreadable.
* And it doesn't show steps the user took to get to the error point.
Hopefully someday someone will come up with a better app to help users and testers with bug reports... (and user training material).
For interest's sake: are there any other uses for screenshots?
I use screenshots to document some software installs that request a bunch of information that is important to have, sometimes years away, but is easily lost.
I'd love something that would record the display as a series of stills, like 15 frames per minute or something where I could just pick the individual frames to keep after.
It's the stopping, snipping, pasting thing that makes it tedious.
Re: (Score:2)
Not a complete answer, but http://www.catb.org/esr/faqs/s... [catb.org] is already a good start.
* Users only snipping what they think is important, not other on-screen info ("this field does not work!!!!one")
My pet peeve right there
... browser screenshots without the address (URL) field, or even with no browser chrome at all so you can't see what browser it even is.
Wow screenshot ability! If only they could work out how to add the "delete" context menu item to the candy crush ad in the start menu, then we'd really have a useable version of windows 10!
I've always found it ironic that an operating system that began its long dubiously glorious reign on the back of the self-documenting capability of GUIs has evolved to have more inscrutable fucking hotkeys than I can possibly remember. Give me a GUI button for it or give me death.
Re: (Score:2)
I still remember these [flickr.com] with utter lack of fondness.
Knowing what you are doing has NOTHING to do with it. A person can "know what he is doing" and still be frustrated a keyboard full of hotkeys, for no other reason than he has poor recall. Rote memorization, which is all that remembering a bunch of fucking hotkeys is, is NOT the same as expertise.
I don't even mess with the built-in "snipping" toy WIndows has, I just use Snagit.
I've written plenty of documentation and "THIS is how you do it!" emails with it, it's an IT nerd's best friend.
It just gives me a blue rectangle. Is that right?
Ok how about a usuable text editor? This company has billions of dollars but can't even create a simple usable text editor.
Or a usable text search. Holy shit why can't I search for simple text in any file? Are these people just impeciles?
I really command your worship of your Mexican gardener, but at least learn how to properly pronounce his name, dammit.
I had to read that several times to fathom it's meaning, where's edit or delete post when you need it. Is there a missing?
Re: (Score:1)