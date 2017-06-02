Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Microsoft Windows Operating Systems Software Build Hardware Technology

Microsoft Accidentally Released Internal Windows 10 Development Builds (theverge.com) 27

Posted by BeauHD from the whoopsie-daisy dept.
Microsoft is apologizing for mistakenly releasing some confidential and internal Windows 10 builds to the public. "Builds from some of our internal branches were accidentally released for PC and Mobile," reveals Dona Sarkar, Microsoft's head of its Windows Insiders program. "This happened because an inadvertent deployment to the engineering system that controls which builds / which rings to push out to insiders." The Verge reports: Microsoft says it quickly reverted the issue and put blocks in place to ensure these development builds didn't reach more people, but a "small portion" of Windows 10 users still received them. Worryingly, the accidental mobile build even reached retail devices outside of Microsoft's Windows Insiders testing. If Windows 10 testers installed the mobile build it forced phones into a reboot loop and bricked the device. Testers will have to recover and wipe the device using the Windows Device Recovery Tool. Windows 10 testers that installed the PC build, an internal Edge branch, will have to wait for Microsoft to publish a newer build or roll back using the recovery option in Windows 10 settings.

Microsoft Accidentally Released Internal Windows 10 Development Builds More | Reply

Microsoft Accidentally Released Internal Windows 10 Development Builds

Comments Filter:
  • I don't think it means what you think it means...
  • I'm sure Office 365 and Azure customers will be...heartened and encouraged...by this sort of expertise in operations and system management on the part of their cloud service provider.

    Users of their client software, by contrast, can think happy thoughts about how robust and well supervised the release process for Windows updates is.

  • Maybe a bug in source safe or whatever is called the new tool they are using.

    More seriously, I hear the new tool, I forgot the name, is much better than source safe.

  • Gee, if you didn't tell us it wasn't intentional, we probably wouldn't have been able to distinguish it from any other update.

  • I must have been using an accidentally released internal build all these years.

  • Proving that Microsoft is systemically incompetent.

  • Did the builds have debug symbols? That would be a goldmine for reverse-engineers.

Slashdot Top Deals

Let's organize this thing and take all the fun out of it.

Close